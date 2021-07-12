Super TV CEO Was Having Issues With His Wife – Chidinma

Chidinma Ojukwu has said SuperTV CEO, Usifo Ataga, whom she’s alleged to have murdered was not in a happy marriage with his wife.

The 21-year-old University of Lagos student stated this during an interview with Crime Fighters.

According to her, the Super TV CEO was having issues with his wife and was not in a happy marriage, as it was more of catering for his kids.

She further revealed that Ataga was someone who gets angry easily and was always busy.

Ojukwu also denied having N10m in her account, revealing that she has about N400-500k which was money she made from selling a laptop which the deceased gave her. She further revealed that they rented a shortlet apartment because Usifo said it wouldn’t be fun staying in a hotel.