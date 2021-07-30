Super TV CEO: Usifo Ataga’s Wife Gives Farewell Speech

Brenda Ataga, the wife of late Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, has shared a farewell message to her deceased husband.

Concise News reported that Ataga was killed inside a lodge where he had spent the night with his girlfriend, Chidinma Ojukwu, a UNILAG student now held as the prime suspect in his murder.

Speaking at his service of songs, his wife described news of his demise as the worst imaginable.

“Finding out of your demise was the worst news imaginable. My mind had raced through all the possibilities of where you were and what could have happened but death, death wasn’t an option,” she said.

“The girls and I were looking forward to seeing you, to celebrate your milestone. I had imagined how surprised you would be when you walked in to see a place set up for you. I had imagined the infectious smile.

“Now I’m yet to comprehend the stark reality that your life was cut short in your prime, at a renaissance of all you had toiled for. I’m lost for words…”