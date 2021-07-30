Headline

Super TV CEO Usifo Ataga Buried

Damola Areo38 mins ago
The late Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, has been buried in Ebony Vault in Ikoyi, Lagos.

A service of songs had been held for him on Thursday.

He was buried today after a service at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Victoria Island, Lagos.

Hi wife, family and friends were in attendance.

His remains were moved to Ebony Vault were he was committed to mother earth.

Ataga was found murdered inside a hotel room were he had lodged with one Chidinma Ojukwu who is now the prime suspect in his murder.

