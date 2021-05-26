Super League: UEFA To Punish Real Madrid, Juventus, Barcelona

UEFA is said to punish, Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona over the attempt to create the Super League.

The three clubs out of 12 are the only ones who have refused to distance themselves from the league.

UEFA has now confirmed on Tuesday that punishment will be meted out to the three clubs.

UEFA said: “Following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus FC for a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework.

“Further information will be made available in due course.”

UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, warned the clubs in April, that “if they say we are a Super League, then they don’t play Champions League, of course.”