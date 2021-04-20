Super League Not For The Rich But To Save Football – Perez

The European Super League was created “to save football”, says Real Madrid president Florentino Perez.

Real are one of the 12 European clubs who have signed up to the breakaway league and intend to establish a new midweek competition.

Perez said the move had been made because young people are “no longer interested in football” because of “a lot of poor quality games”.

“Whenever there is change, there are always people who oppose it,” he said.

The English ‘big six’ of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham have agreed to join the new league.

The move has been criticised by football authorities and government ministers in the UK and widely condemned across Europe by Uefa and leagues associations.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will hold a meeting with football’s governing bodies on Tuesday to discuss the move, while the 14 Premier League clubs not included in the plans are also scheduled to meet.

Perez said that the top teams were losing money and that big-name matches would help increase their revenue.

“We are doing this to save football at this critical moment,” Perez told Spanish TV show El Chiringuito de Jugones.

“If we continue with the Champions League there is less and less interest and then it’s over.

“The new format which starts in 2024 is absurd. In 2024, we are all dead.”

Plans for a revamped 36-team Champions League, starting in 2024, were confirmed by Uefa on Monday.

He added: “In the ’50s, it was a similar situation. Uefa and Fifa went against the new European Cup, but that competition changed football.”

Perez said the move had been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, which has led to matches being played behind closed doors.

He claimed 40% of young people are not interested in football and Real have lost 400m euros (£344m) because of the impact of the pandemic.

“When you don’t have any income other than from television, you have to find a solution to make more attractive matches that fans all over the world can watch with all of the big clubs,” said Perez.

“Young people are no longer interested in football. They have other platforms on which to distract themselves.

“We could get back some of the money we lost because of the pandemic. We have to raise more money organising more competitive games.”

Source: BBC