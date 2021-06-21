Super League Is Still Alive – Barcelona President, Laporta

Barcelona President, Joan Laporta has said the Super League which was presumed botched is still alive.

Super League consists of Tottenham, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, AC Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City etc.

According to Laporta, Super League is still trying to enter into dialogue with UEFA to ensure the league stands.

“We spoke with the clubs [involved] and said we liked [the proposals], but that we needed them to accept that our members would have to approve entry at the next assembly,” Laporta said as he explained the reasoning for signing up.

“It was logical to have that vote before June 30. But now, as the format doesn’t exist, I won’t ask you to vote. But the project is alive, I insist.

“We’re still trying to enter into dialogue with UEFA. We won’t apologise for trying to organise a competition. We won’t say sorry to UEFA for wanting to be the owners of our own destiny. At least not while I am president.”