Sports

Super League Is Still Alive – Barcelona President, Laporta

Damola Areo4 hours ago
3
european super league

Barcelona President, Joan Laporta has said the Super League which was presumed botched is still alive.

Super League consists of Tottenham, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Juventus, Manchester United, AC Milan, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City etc.

According to Laporta, Super League is still trying to enter into dialogue with UEFA to ensure the league stands.

“We spoke with the clubs [involved] and said we liked [the proposals], but that we needed them to accept that our members would have to approve entry at the next assembly,” Laporta said as he explained the reasoning for signing up.

“It was logical to have that vote before June 30. But now, as the format doesn’t exist, I won’t ask you to vote. But the project is alive, I insist.

“We’re still trying to enter into dialogue with UEFA. We won’t apologise for trying to organise a competition. We won’t say sorry to UEFA for wanting to be the owners of our own destiny. At least not while I am president.”

Damola Areo4 hours ago
3

Related Articles

Patrice Motsepe

Africa Will Learn From Europe And Launch Super League – Motsepe

4 hours ago
Roberto Martinez Speaks On Eden Hazard's Real Madrid Move

I’m Ready To Start In Belgium, Finland Euro 2020 Game – Hazard

5 hours ago
Harry Kane Set To Face English FA Punishment Over Azpilicueta Incident

Kane Speaks On Being Taking Off England’s Game Against Scotland

1 day ago
euro 2020

Spain, Poland In Danger Of Early Euro 2020 Exit

1 day ago
Back to top button