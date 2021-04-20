Super League: I Won’t Walk Away From Liverpool – Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that despite the club’s support for the Super League, he won’t walk away from his job.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspurs and Chelsea have all agreed to be part of the Super League.

Other top clubs in Spain, Italy and Germany have also agreed to be part of the league which poses to rival the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking after the 1-1 draw at Elland Road, Klopp insisted he would remain in charge of Liverpool as long as he was wanted.

“I’m here as a football manager. I will do that as long as people let me do that. I heard today that I will resign or whatever.

“I feel responsible for the team, responsible for the club and for the relationship we have with our fans.

“It’s a very tough time, but I will try to help to sort it somehow,” Klopp said.