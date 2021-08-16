Super Eagles Striker Kalu Collapses In Game For Bordeaux

Bordeaux winger, Samuel Kalu, collapsed on the pitch only five minutes into their Ligue 1 fixture against Marseille on Sunday night.

Kalu was allowed to play on after receiving treatment from medical staff.

However, the Super Eagles star was taken off eight minutes later.

The 23-year-old was preparing to form a defensive wall for a free-kick when he fell to the pitch.

Concerned team-mates formed a human shield around him, similar to what was seen when Denmark playmaker, Christian Eriksen, suffered a cardiac arrest during Euro 2020.

Kalu appeared groggy after he was revived before the decision to come off was taken out of his hands and he was replaced by Remi Oudin.

Opposition fans stood up to clap him off at Stade Velodrome.

This is not the first time Kalu had collapsed on the football pitch.

The winger was rushed to hospital before Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations opener in Egypt back in 2019.

Kalu collapsed in training on that occasion, due to what was described at the time as ‘severe dehydration.

