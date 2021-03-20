Sports

Super Eagles: Nigerians Now Celebrate Mediocrity – Oliseh

Damola Areo6 hours ago
Former Super Eagles player and coach, Sunday Oliseh has said that Nigerians now celebrate mediocrity in their national team.

Oliseh said the bar that determines who plays in the Super Eagles has been reduced.

He said Nigerians are now okay with being third place in Africa which shouldn’t be so.

“The demands that we have; the qualification that you have before you can play for the Super Eagles; the bar has been reduced,” the former Nigerian captain told Channels Television.

“We as a nation are now happy with mediocrity. We celebrate even third place in Africa. When you are Nigerian, you are the best. You don’t celebrate even second.

“That is why when I coached Super Eagles, the first thing I told them was ‘If you are not playing in the first division anywhere in the world, forget Super Eagles’ because the best has to play here,” the 1996 Olympic gold medalist added.

