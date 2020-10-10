Super Eagles Forward, Alex Iwobi Shows Support For EndSARS Protests

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi has lent his voice to the EndSARS campaign which wants an abolishment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.
Iwobi took to social media to show support for the movement which is kicking against police brutality in Nigeria.
He showed support shortly after the Super Eagles were defeated 1-0 in a friendly match against Algeria on Friday.
Sharing on Twitter, Iwobi said, “Wasn’t The Result We Wanted But We Gave It Our Best …
“On A More Serious Note, We Need To Put An End To What’s Going On In Naij #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality.”
Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered a reform of SARS in a response to the growing protests across the country which has gained global attention.
