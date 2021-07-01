Sunday Igboho’s Wife Regains Freedom

The wife of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho has regained her freedom after she was abducted by gunmen following an attack on her husband’s house on Thursday.

She was abducted alongside some aides of her husband who have also regained their freedom.

According to The Sun, one of the released victims said the attackers headed towards Iwo Road axis of Ibadan, where the DSS alighted Nigerian soldiers and headed towards Ekiti State where they reportedly disembarked her, other women and the children and continued their journey with the Sunday Igboho’s boys.

‘The DSS felt reluctant to release a lady blogger and other six boys while in Ekiti State. The corpses of five people who were allegedly killed by men of the DSS and soldiers have been deposited at a particular mortuary in Ekiti State,’ the released victim said.

‘After we had alighted, they gave us N20,000 for fare to Ibadan. They did not beat us and they did not maltreat us throughout the journey in the DSS operational vehicles.’