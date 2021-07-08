Headline

Sunday Igboho Obeyed FG’s Self-Defence Order – Reno Omokri

Damola Areo3 hours ago
Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri has said Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho, was obeying the Federal Government’s directive to Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits.

Recall that the Department of State Security, DSS, had stormed Igboho’s house where they claimed to have found some guns.

Concise News recalls that the Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd) had in February advised Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits.

Magashi had said: “It is the responsibility of everybody to keep alert and to find safety when necessary. But we shouldn’t be cowards.

“I don’t know why people are running from minor things like that. They should stand and let these people know that even the villagers have the competency and capabilities to defend themselves.”

Citing the Minister, Omokri, in a tweet wrote: “What I do not understand about this Sunday Igboho case is this: Buhari’s Defence Minister, told us to defend ourselves from bandits and killer herdsmen.

“Sunday Igboho has done exactly that. Now they want to arrest Igboho for obeying their own directive to Nigerians?”

