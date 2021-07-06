Sunday Igboho: No Law In Nigeria Backs Night Arrest, Says Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has said no law permits security operatives to invade someone’s house like armed robbers.

Falana said this in reaction to the invasion of the Ibadan house of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho, by operatives of the Department of State Services, DSS.

He said, “There is no law in Nigeria that allows you to arrest somebody in the dead of the night when you are not planning a coup and you are not an armed robber.

“There is no provision unless a crime is being committed in the night; you cannot go there and arrest.

“Take Ibadan, for instance, the invasion of the home of Igboho happened in the night, and for all-day, everybody was wondering who did (what), and that seven people were killed. People were arrested and abducted at 2:00 a.m., the governor of the state wasn’t aware.

“Now, Sunday Adeyemo has said he didn’t have any gun in his house. Yet, the DSS paraded guns and other ammunition. All the controversies would have been unnecessary if the DSS had behaved like a modern, civilized agency. These are very dangerous legacies of military dictatorship in our country.”