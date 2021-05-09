Sunday Igboho Mocks Pastor Adeboye Over Son’s Death

Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has mocked Pastor Adeboye over his son’s death.

Adeboye last week lost his son, Dare, who is an assistant pastor in Akwa Ibom State who died during his sleep.

Reacting, Igboho in a video said such will befall the children of those leader who fail to support the agitation for Yoruba Nation.

He said: “Has Baba supported Yoruba nation that we will now be greeting him? We don’t need to greet Adeboye. What is my own with that? We are not doing church here. This is not religion.

“Pastor Adeboye didn’t speak about Yoruba nation. Look at the number of crowd in Baba Adeboye’s church. Is he not supposed to tell all of them to join Yoruba nation? We don’t need to greet him.

“God himself will start asking questions from all the enemies of the Yoruba race. By the grace of God, anybody who says Yoruba will not get to the promised land, God will kill their children and wives and their entire family.”

“Anybody who does not support Yoruba nation, those who have powers, be it pastors or anybody that has the followers, but does not support Yoruba nation, God I call on you; you’re the one who owns me and the creator of everything. Those elders who see our sufferings, who see that the Fulanis are kidnapping us and collecting ransom, but choose not to support us, as you kill their children, kill their wives. So shall it be!” Sunday Igboho emphasised.