Sunday Igboho Kicks, Says Fulani Control TINCAN Ports

Yoruba rights activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has expressed displeasure that the TINCAN Port in Lagos is headed by Fulani people.

Igboho said this as captured in a viral video where he declared that the Yoruba people don’t want Nigeria anymore but their own nation.

He said, “The Yorubas that are everywhere are larger than most countries, therefore, we call on the global community and the United Nations to come & separate us.

“We are no longer interested in being part of Nigeria. Before this becomes war, they need to intervene because we want to go.

“As it stands now, we are no longer under Nigeria. If they don’t intervene, it will go beyond control. We have gone beyond the point where we keep quiet; we are no longer scared to voice out.

“We are not safe anywhere, we can’t sleep in peace, we can’t travel in peace, what have we done? Are we slaves? We don’t do wrong by existing, we only chose the wrong leaders and we are saying enough is enough!

“TIN CAN in Lagos, Apapa, the directors are Fulani men. The two ports we have, the controllers are Fulanis. We don’t want them any more!

“All our Kings are solidly behind us, any of them that want to deny it should make a press conference, let’s see. He won’t see the light of the next day! My advice to the Yorubas in the North is to find your way back home.

“Start coming home, it is time! We have suffered enough, let’s not fight among each other, let’s unite for a common cause, it is time to come home. That’s all I have to say.”