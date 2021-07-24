Sunday Igboho Asks For Asylum From Benin Republic

Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho has reportedly asked to be placed on asylum in Benin Republic.

Concise News recalls that Igboho was arrested in the neighbouring country while trying to fly to Germany with his wife.

This was after the Department of State Services, DSS, raided his house and declared him wanted.

A source who is close to the agitator says he has filed for an application to be a political refugee in Benin republic.

“He (Igboho) was already at the airport with a passport. The immigration officers suspected his passport to be fake and so they stopped him. A passport was allegedly forged for Igboho in the Benin Republic for the purpose of the Germany trip.

At the airport, they discovered he was the one. Igboho has already applied for asylum in Germany and he hopes to file a similar application in Benin Republic in the coming days,” the source told Punch