Sultan Of Sokoto Declares Tuesday First Day Of Muharram

Anthony Adeniyi1 day ago
Sultan of Sokoto (image courtesy Leadership newspaper)

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has declared Tuesday, the 10th of August, 2021 as the 1st day of Muharram, 1443 After Hijrah.

This was after the non-sighting of the crescent of Muharram on Sunday.

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, (NSCIA), made the announcement in a statement signed by the Director of Administration, Arc. Zubairu Haruna Usman-Ugwu.

Part of the statement read: “His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni, the President General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, after considering the report of the Moon Sighting Committee, has declared Tuesday, 10th of August, 2021 as the 1st day of Muharram, 1443 AH”.

The cloudy weather experienced on Sunday had prevented the sighting of the moon, Concise News gathered.

