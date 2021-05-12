Sultan Of Sokoto Declares Thursday Eid-Ul-Fitri

The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has declared Thursday as Eid-ul-Fitri.

This is as a result of the sighting of the Shawwal crescent moon.

The declaration is contained in a statement issued by the Deputy Secretary-General, NSCIA, Prof Salisu Shehu, titled ‘Shawwal 1442 AH Press release,”

The statement read, “The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs – under the leadership of its President-General and Sultan of Sokoto, His Eminence, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, CFR, mni – wishes to inform the Nigerian Muslim Ummah that there was no proven report of the sighting of the crescent of Shawwal, 1442 AH on the 29th of Ramadan, 1442 AH.

“Ramadan fast will therefore continue tomorrow, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 as the 30th day of Ramadan.

“Consequently, Thursday, May 13, 2021 is hereby declared as 1st of Shawwal, 1442 AH and the day of Eid-il-fitr.

“The council prays that Almighty Allah accept our fasting and other virtuous acts in Ramadan and grant us all peaceful and blissful Eid celebrations.”