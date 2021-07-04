Sugar Daddies Are Why Girls Can’t Settle Down – Peju Johnson

Nollywood actress, Peju Johnson has blamed Sugar Daddies as the reason why some girls can’t settle down for marriage.

This is as she was reacting to the news of the death of Super TV CEO, Usifo Ataga, who was killed in a hotel by a 300-level UNILAG stduent, Chidinma Ojukwu.

“Let me say, sugar daddies have helped a lot of ladies to live a better life, changing their lives for better and at the same time, spoiling many of them. They change the orientation of many girls about life; helping them to fund their lifestyles and this, has made it difficult for many of them to want to settle for normal guys/ men. They have made many young girls look down on their boyfriends because he’s unable to do what the sugar daddy does,” she said.

On the case of Chidinma Ojukwu who is in the police net over murder of her sugar daddy, she said, “ Only God knows what we don’t know. Nowadays, young girls can do anything for money, to belong or impress their mates.They are so desperate and just want to live the kind of lifestyles they see on Instagram. So, I think she did that intentionally, because why take his ATM card to withdraw money and also his phone, if she didn’t do it for the money.”