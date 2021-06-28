Subsidy Removal Will Help Nigeria’s Economy – FG

The Federal Government has said that for Nigeria’s economy to move forward, the subsidy of petroleum products has to be removed.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr. Timipre Sylva, who stated this at the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, Forum in Abuja, also said the country “accidentally” discovered 206 trillion cubic feet of gas reserves while in search of crude oil.

He said: “I will say that my stand on fuel subsidy and deregulation is well-known. I strongly believe that for this country to move forward, for our economy to make the progress it desires, we need to have a market-driven pricing of products.

“A situation where you produce something at a certain cost and you have to sell it at a lower cost to people because you are taking some of that burden off the people is not the best.

“It is a very desirable thing but it is also not too sustainable because what happens is that you produce it for N10, you sell it for N5; tomorrow, you produce it again at N10, you add N5 from somewhere, produce it again at N10 and sell it for another N5.

“So, the losses increase and compound on a daily basis and those accumulated losses have brought us to where we are.”