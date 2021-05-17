Strike: Bandits Live Better Than Kaduna Workers – Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has commended the strike action embarked on by Kaduna State workers on Monday.

The strike is being championed by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

According to Shehu Sani who knocked the government, bandits live better than the workers in the state’

He said: “The strike action embarked upon by the NLC in Kaduna is commendable.

“The mass sack of workers in Kaduna state has turned them into destitute, walking corpses and further aggravated the security situation in the state.

“Workers strikes and protest are fundamental and democratic rights and should be respected by the state government and the security apparatuses in the state.

“It is immoral for any government to build any economic structure with the bones of famished people.

“Kaduna bandits are living better than Kaduna workers.

“I call on the Government of Kaduna to reverse the unjust massive retrenchment.”