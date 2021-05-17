News

Strike: Bandits Live Better Than Kaduna Workers – Shehu Sani

Damola Areo3 hours ago
1
Shehu Sani Slams Presidency Over Attack On Northern Elders Forum
Senator Shehu Sani

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has commended the strike action embarked on by Kaduna State workers on Monday.

The strike is being championed by the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC.

According to Shehu Sani who knocked the government, bandits live better than the workers in the state’

He said: “The strike action embarked upon by the NLC in Kaduna is commendable.

“The mass sack of workers in Kaduna state has turned them into destitute, walking corpses and further aggravated the security situation in the state.

“Workers strikes and protest are fundamental and democratic rights and should be respected by the state government and the security apparatuses in the state.

“It is immoral for any government to build any economic structure with the bones of famished people.

“Kaduna bandits are living better than Kaduna workers.

“I call on the Government of Kaduna to reverse the unjust massive retrenchment.”

Tags
Damola Areo3 hours ago
1

Related Articles

Kayode Fayemi

COVID-19: Fayemi Inaugurates State CARES Steering Committee

3 hours ago
Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Reveals What Is Deadlier Than Coronavirus In Nigeria

I’m Ready To Serve Nigerian Youths – Nnamdi Kanu

3 hours ago
Biafra news

We Have A Terror Group In Lagos – Nnamdi Kanu

8 hours ago
police

Police Clears Air On Alleged Fie And Modakeke Crisis

8 hours ago
Back to top button