Stop The Protests, Ooni of Ife Tells #EndSARS Protesters

The Ooni of Ife Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi has urged the EndSARS protesters to stop their protests and allow the government to attend to their demands.

The monarch made the call when he was paid a visit at his palace by former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

The Ooni said that putting a stop to the protests would prevent the government from deploying force against the protesters.

He said, “If you look at the #EndSARS protests, you will see that our youths have what it takes to rule the country. Since day one, they have shown leadership, accountability and huge sense of responsibility, which have sent a clear message to the government.

“As a youth leader myself, I am proud that we all have communicated our ideas and it is heartwarming that we have been heard. Dear youths, it is time to retreat particularly to prevent those with ulterior motives from hijacking the peaceful message of peace.

“The whole world is aware of our peaceful conduct and we must not let some bad elements tarnish this enviable integrity. Once again, I wish to urge our youths to stop the protest for now and give peace a chance. This would disallow the government from using force.”