Stop Showing Up In Court, Lawyer Tells Igboho Supporters

Ibrahim Salami, who is one of the Benin Republic-based lawyers of Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, has urged supporters of his client to stop showing up in court.

According to him, their presence in court does not in any way help Igboho’s case in the Benin Republic.

He said this while speaking on the likelihood of Igboho getting extradited to Nigeria.

He said, “When we went to court on Thursday, we had a large turnout of Igboho’s supporters. I frowned at their actions. They should stay at home and let us do our job. Igboho is accused of causing disorderliness and civil unrest. If they are now mobilising to court, it may send the wrong signal. They should support him with prayers from home.

“There is no accord between Nigeria and Benin that allows Benin to extradite Igboho to Nigeria. He can only be extradited on political grounds. In that regard, the law won’t apply.

“It is important that Igboho is not extradited to Nigeria under any circumstances. It is better for him to die here in Benin than be extradited to Nigeria.”