Stop Linking Me With Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest, Ngige Tells IPOB

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has denied links with the arrest of IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

According to him, he doesn’t have time for Diplomatic or security matters for him to have anything to do with the arrest which happened in Kenya.

This is as he warned IPOB to stop linking him with the arrest, saying such as done by IPOB spokesman, Emma Powerful, is deceitful, mischievous, malicious and wicked.

“Ngige is occupied, involved and engrossed with his duties as the Labour and Employment Minister, member of Federal Cabinet Committee for Economic Recovery and member of the Economic Sustainability Committee constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari, which is headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, with the mandate to tackle the challenges and fallouts of COVID-19 and post COVID-19 era.

Nigerian govt speaks on where Nnamdi Kanu was arrested

“It is, therefore, unthinkable that somebody with grey matter in his brain, except if he is hallucinating like the IPOB spokesman, could accuse a very busy Minister like Senator Ngige of being part of a ‘conspiracy’ for the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu,” the statement read in part.