Stop Killing #EndSARS Protesters – Hillary Clinton Tells Buhari, Army

Former First Lady of the United States, Hillary Clinton has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian Army to stop the killing of EndSARS protesters.

Concise News learnt that some EndSARS protesters were shot and killed by allegedly by soldiers of the Nigerian Army at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos in Tuesday.

The soldiers were deployed after the Lagos State Government banned all forms of protests and also placed a 24-hour curfew in the state.

However, the protesters who defied the order and turned up for the protest at the Lekki toll gate were met with force allegedly by the Nigerian Army.

Reacting to the incident, Hillary Clinton on Twitter wrote, “I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment.”