Stop Giving Our Religion A Bad Name By Aiding Terrorists, Gov Bala Tells Muslims

The Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed has urged Muslims to stop giving their religion a bad name by aiding and abetting terrorist and bandit activities.

The governor said criminal activities like banditry and terrorism are being done by people who are Muslims.

According to The Nation, Bala Mohammed said this at the Government House after he performed the Eid prayers marking the end of Ramadan fasting.

He said, ”We are grateful to Allah. Ramadan has been a period of prayers and devotion. As a nation we need to reflect deeply on our common existence because we are challenged by so many aspects of our misdemeanors, crime and criminality.

“As a Moslem, most of the criminality is coming from us as members of the Islamic faith. That’s the issue of banditry, kidnapping and the rest.

“However, we must be very courageous to say it. It’s not something acceptable in the tenet of Islam. We should fear God to make sure we don’t give ourselves, our community and even our religion a bad name. We must have to change as this is really escalating to other parts of the country.

“We know these bandits. We know where they stay and what they do. Sometimes they are aided and abetted by us.

“We should fish them out because the police in their limited numbers are already overwhelmed due to insufficient human capital.

“Apparently, the FG security architecture has failed not because of any compromise but because the situation is overwhelming.”