Stop Destroying Your Country’s Image Abroad – Presidency To Nigerians

The Presidency has advised Nigerians against destroying the image of their country when they go to foreign countries.

This was issued in a statement by the Senior Special Assitant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu on Wednesday.

According to him, the citizens of the country Nigerians to go dare not treat their country in the manner Nigerians do to theirs.

The statement read, ’’There’s nothing to gain by disparaging your country overseas. Every citizen must respect their nation. Those countries they go to and say bad things about Nigeria, their citizens dare not do that.

‘’When they go outside, they speak well of their nation. They are ambassadors of their own country. They are salesmen for their nations. Why do we go out and tell the worst stories of our own country?

‘’I think that Nigerians have to change. If we don’t love this country and if we don’t promote it, nobody will do it for us. This is very clear from the message Governor (Aminu) Masari (of Katsina State) issued a few days ago.’’