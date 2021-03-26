Stop Bashing Women For The Wrong Reasons – Toke Makinwa Advises

Popular OAP, Toke Makinwa has advised against bashing adults for the wrongs of their partners.

According to her, when a man betrays his marital vows, rather than say “men will disgrace you”, people should say “men will disgrace themselves” because the man’s guilt is not the woman’s to bear.

She tweeted: ‘I know we all love a good hot, pipping, steaming tea but can we try to cultivate the habit of not bashing women for the wrongs of their partners, if a woman gets cheated on by her husband/partner resist the urge to blame her for his wrong doing and no, it’s no reflection on her.

‘Stop saying “men will disgrace you”, that is alluding and accepting shame for another’s crime. Instead say “men will disgrace themselves”. Adults should carry their cross without the distribution of shame, the woman was not in the mix, leave her out of the insults.’