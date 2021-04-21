Entertainment

Stephanie Linus And Husband Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
0

Actress Stephanie Okereke Linus and her husband Idahosa are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today April 21.

In an instagram post the actress shared, she noted that they are “still at it and growing stronger”. Stephanie who dedicated their wedding anniversary to Jesus, also added that she is loving the journey and the experience they share.

She wrote;

Still at it and growing stronger..
With so much joy, kindness, love and dedication…
Loving this journey and experience we share.
#interwined
Together,
we today dedicate our wedding Anniversary to you our Lord Jesus and celebrate you with all the thanksgiving and gratitude in our hearts. Happy Wedding Anniversary to us and Cheers to forever!!!

 

Stephanie Okereke Linus celebrates 9th wedding anniversary with husband Stephanie Okereke Linus celebrates 9th wedding anniversary with husband

Stephanie Okereke Linus celebrates 9th wedding anniversary with husband

Anthony Adeniyi1 hour ago
0

Related Articles

Reigning Mrs World Resigns Weeks After Pageant Controversy

1 hour ago

Yvonne Chaka Chaka Reacts To GoFundme Account Created For Her Burial

1 hour ago
ada jesus

Comedian Mercy Ada Jesus Dies Days After Celebrating Birthday

5 hours ago

Your Marriage Will Crash If You Listening To Motivational Divorcees – Nnaji Charity

11 hours ago
Back to top button