Stephanie Linus And Husband Celebrate 9th Wedding Anniversary
Actress Stephanie Okereke Linus and her husband Idahosa are celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary today April 21.
In an instagram post the actress shared, she noted that they are “still at it and growing stronger”. Stephanie who dedicated their wedding anniversary to Jesus, also added that she is loving the journey and the experience they share.
She wrote;
Still at it and growing stronger..
With so much joy, kindness, love and dedication…
Loving this journey and experience we share.
#interwined
Together,
we today dedicate our wedding Anniversary to you our Lord Jesus and celebrate you with all the thanksgiving and gratitude in our hearts. Happy Wedding Anniversary to us and Cheers to forever!!!