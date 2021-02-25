Sports
Step Up Your Game, Koeman Tells Barcelona’s Experienced Players
Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman has urged the club’s experienced players to step up their game.
This was before the clash against Elche in the Spanish La Liga which ended 3-0 with captain Lionel Messi netting twice.
After the game, Koeman was asked if his demand included Messi.
“When I spoke about the experienced players I was not talking about him.
“He keeps scoring lots of goals. It’s the others that have to start making a difference, not Messi. He is already making a difference and he did it again in this game,” Koeman explained.