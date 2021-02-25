Sports

Step Up Your Game, Koeman Tells Barcelona’s Experienced Players

Damola Areo3 days ago
3
Transfer News: See Coaches Lined-up For Bacelona's Valverde Replacement
Ronald Koeman

Barcelona manager, Ronald Koeman has urged the club’s experienced players to step up their game.

This was before the clash against Elche in the Spanish La Liga which ended 3-0 with captain Lionel Messi netting twice.

After the game, Koeman was asked if his demand included Messi.

“When I spoke about the experienced players I was not talking about him.

“He keeps scoring lots of goals. It’s the others that have to start making a difference, not Messi. He is already making a difference and he did it again in this game,” Koeman explained.

Tags
Damola Areo3 days ago
3

Related Articles

Ronaldo

Ronaldo To Leave Juventus – Report

15 hours ago
Europa League

2020/2021 Europa League Round Of 16 (Fixtures)

1 day ago

Ex-US Gymnastic Coach Kills Self After Abuse Charges

2 days ago
US Open: Nadal Wins 19th Grand Slam Title

Nadal Pulls Out Of Rotterdam Due To Back Injury

2 days ago
Back to top button