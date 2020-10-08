Gas Station On Fire In Iyana Ipaja, Lagos

A gas station in Baruwa area of Iyana Ipaja, Lagos, is currently on fire.
The fire is said to have started around 5:30 a.m today.
First responders including men of the Lagos Fire Service and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency have been drafted to the area.
More details later…
