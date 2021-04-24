State Of Nation: Things Will Soon Turnaround For Better, Kumuyi Tells Youths

General Superintendent, GS, of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, DLCM, Pastor William Kumuyi, has told youths that things will soon turnaround in the country for good.

This is as people lament the downturn in Nigeria’s economy amid the insecurity across the country.

Kumuyi said this while speaking during kick-off of a two-day Achievers’ Summit organised by the Deeper Life Bible Church, for youths in secondary schools.

He said: “I believe once there is life there is hope, not only that once there is faith we believe God that whatever is down God in His power by His grace, and left for everyone, He loves us because He created us.

“He is going to change and He will raise up people that would bring a good, a dynamic change that would fulfill the desires of everyone. We know that things are going to turnaround for the better.”

Meanwhile, the clergyman asserted that the government is not ignorant about the situation Nigerians are passing through.

He also expressed optimism that when key individuals come together to strategize there will be security and peace for the people to go about their lawful duties.

“I believe that the government is not ignorant of what is going on and also government is not ignorant of the cries of the people and the pain of the people.

“We are praying along with the government that as the key individuals meet together and they strategize together as to how to bring security and peace so that everybody can have the free mind to do all he needs to do to give us progress in the land, and I believe the Lord will support all the efforts and God will give us the victory.”