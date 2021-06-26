State Assembly Speakers Decry Spate Of Insecurity, Endorse State Police

The meeting of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures in Nigeria has decried the spate of insecurity in the country, while commending the Federal Government’s efforts at tackling the problem.

This was one of the main resolutions adopted in a communique signed by the Chairman of the Conference, Mr Abubakar Suleiman, and issued at the end of the one-day meeting in Asaba, on Saturday.

The conference called on major stakeholders to leverage the ongoing review of the Constitution to accommodate the establishment of Community Policing and State Police in the country, to effectively tackle the insecurity bedeviling the country.

While commending the governors who had commenced the implementation of financial autonomy in their states, the conference urged the other state governors to follow suit, as agreed in the Memorandum of Action signed by all the stakeholders.

According to the communique, the conference also called on all the state Houses of Assembly to pass the Funds Management Bill, for assent by the governors, within the 45 days window as also agreed to by all stakeholders.

The conference commended and appreciated the efforts of the Delta Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa and the Speaker, State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, for “hosting this meeting to discuss a wide range of issues affecting the nation”, the communique said. (NAN)