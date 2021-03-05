Sports

Starting Dele Alli Against Fulham Not A Gift – Mourinho

Damola Areo2 days ago
Spurs' Alli (image courtesy AFP)

Tottenham Hotspurs manager Jose Mourinho has said it wasn’t a gift when he featured Dele Alli in his side’s 1-0 against Fulham on Thursday.

Mourinho said the England international has worked hard to be in the starting line-up.

Tottenham won the game thanks to a goal from Heuming Son.

At a press conference after the game, Mourinho said of Dele Alli, “He deserved to start. It was not a gift. It was a consequence of his work since he came back and is working 100 per cent.

“He was giving us important things. Did very well in the Europa League and very well in every minute he had. He was deserving. We need the squad we have.”

2

