Spend £4.2m Ibori Loot On Delta State, Sowore Tells FG

Damola Areo1 hour ago
Sowore Names APC, PDP As Viruses Destroying Nigeria
Owoyele Sowore was the presidential candidate of the AAC in the 2019 election/Twitter

Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, has advised the Federal Government on how to go about with the £4.2m looted by former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori.

The UK government had promised to return the money to the Nigerian government which says it will be spent on construction projects across the country.

However, Sowore said the fund ought to be spent on schools in Delta.

He tweeted, “The recovered loot should be used to pay students of higher institutions in Delta. They must demand that the £4.2m Ibori loot being repatriated from the UK must be spent on schools in the state instead of accepting to pay exorbitant school fees like the N150k being charged at Delta State University. It is your money.”

