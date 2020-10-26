Spain Orders Nationwide Emergency Over Coronavirus Spike

The Spanish government has declared a second nation-wide state of emergency and ordered a nationwide curfew over a massive coronavirus spike.

This comes after Spain became the first European country to record more than a million cases of the virus. Last Friday October 24, 19,851 cases were reported along with 231 deaths. Some 20,986 positive tests were also confirmed on Thursday.

Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sánchez on Sunday afternoon said his cabinet had approved a state of emergency that is set to remain in force until 9 May 2021.

“The reality is that Europe and Spain are immersed in a second wave of the pandemic,” the prime minister said after a meeting with Cabinet colleagues.

“We are living in an extreme situation…it is the most serious in the last half-century,” he told a news conference.

The new decree will allow Spain’s regional governments to order an overnight curfew to run from 11 pm to 6 am across the whole country. Social gatherings and travel between autonomous communities will also be restricted.

The state of emergency also permits Spain’s regional governments to impose full or partial lockdowns and limit public and private gatherings to six people.

However, the decree will not see the closure of Spain’s borders as there are also exceptions on travel, with the Canary Islands exempted from the restrictions on travel between regions in a bid to aid the tourism sector.

As of Sunday, October 25, Spain had recorded 1,046,132 coronavirus cases and 34,752 related deaths.