Spain Drop Sergio Ramos From Euro 2020 Squad

Sergio Ramos has been sensationally left out of the Spain squad for this summer’s Euros.

The Real Madrid captain has won 180 caps for his country and lifted the World Cup with them in 2010.

Ramos has also won the Euros twice with Spain, and won’t a chance to add a third crown this summer after manager Luis Enrique left him out of his squad following an injury-hit season.

Enrique has named a 24-man group, despite Uefa allowing countries to pick 26, with not a single Real Madrid player representing Spain at a major tournament for the first time in history.

The Premier League have 10 players, including four from Manchester City with Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Ferran Torres and Rodri all making the cut.

FULL SPAIN EURO 2020 SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao), David de Gea (Manchester United), Robert Sanchez (Brighton)

Defenders: Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Diego Llorente (Leeds United), Eric Garcia (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia) Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona) Rodri (Manchester City), Thiago Alcantara (Liverpool), Pedri (Barcelona), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Fabian Ruiz (Napoli).

Forwards: Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Ferran Torres (Manchester City), Mikel Oyarzabal (Real Sociedad), Alvaro Morata (Juventus), Dani Olmo (RB Leipzig), Pablo Sarabia (Paris Saint-Germain), Adama Traore (Wolves).