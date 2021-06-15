Soyinka Scolds Governors On Open Grazing Ban

Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka has scolded governors for not acting promptly on the wishes of their people in terms of open grazing ban.

Soyinka who spoke on Arise TV wondered why President Muhammadu Buhari is trying to resurrect an old law simply because of cattle business which is a private business.

He said, “For instance, Southern governors says on behalf of our people, we do not want open grazing anymore.

“Then somebody who sits in Aso Rock says he will instruct his Attorney-General to dig up some kind of colonial law so he can recover on behalf of certain private business the old route.

“That is an indication that he is not listening to what governors and the people they represent are saying.”

He suggested immediate sack of some of the President’s aides, saying they are not doing him or the nation any service,

“It is high time he sacked most people around him; they are not doing him or the nation any service, they are people who say to him what he wants to hear, if he is depending on them, then this government is doomed,” he said.