Soyinka Reveals What Must Be Done To Keep Nigeria United

Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, has advised the Federal Government to do the needful because Nigeria’s hope of remaining united is dwindling.

Soyinka called for the decentralisation of Nigeria as the way to ensure the country stays united.

He said this during an interview with Arise News TV.

According to him, “Not if it continues this way. Not if it fails to decentralise. Some people use the word restructure, some people use the word…whatever. Not if it fails to decentralise.

“If Nigeria fails to decentralise and I mean, decentralise as fast as possible, manifestly not rhetoric, then Nigeria cannot stay together.

“Again this is not Wole Soyinka saying this. Generals have said it. Everybody has said; ex-heads of state have said it; analysts have said; economists have said it and that’s what is happening to the people on the streets; that’s why they’re moving; that’s why they’re demonstrating; that’s why they’re defying even threats from the police; from the government ‘if you demonstrate, you’re traitors, we’ll deal with you…we’ll speak to you in language which you’ll understand’.

“It doesn’t work with anybody any longer. Because the nation is on a suicide slide and the people feel that they do not deserve that kind of suicidal plunge and they have the right to say ‘sorry o, I’m getting out of this plane before it nose-dives.”