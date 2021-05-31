Sowore Was Not Shot – Police

The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has denied reports that political activist Omoyele Sowore was shot by its personnel.

Pictures had surfaced on social media showing Sowore’s right hip bleeding.

It was reported that he was injured when teargas canister was fired during a rally in Abuja which he was a part of.

But in a statement on Monday, Mariam Yusuf, the FCT police spokesperson, said the activist was not shot at by the police.

“Contrary to the speculation, Police operatives professionally restored calm at the Unity Fountain following attempts by a group of protesters to incite public disturbance,” she said.

“The protesters who went on the rampage were resisted by Police Operatives in order to prevent them from causing a breakdown of law and order.

“There is no record of such incident as at the time of this report.”