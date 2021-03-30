Headline

Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK To Occupy London Hospital Where Buhari Will Have Medical Checkup

Damola Areo1 hour ago
3
Sowore Names APC, PDP As Viruses Destroying Nigeria
Owoyele Sowore was the presidential candidate of the AAC in the 2019 election/Twitter

A human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has told Nigerians in the United Kingdom to occupy the London hospital where President Muhammadu Buhari will stay for medical checkup.

The Presidency announced yesterday that the President will be out of the country for two weeks for the checkup.

Reacting to the news, Sowore said Buhari should have his checkup in the world class hospital he built since coming to power.

He tweeted, “Nigerians in UK must #occupy the hospital where sickly @mbuhari
is wasting Nigeria’s resources and the Nigeria embassy as well as Abuja House in London, let Buhari return home and do a medical check in the “world class” hospital he built since coming to power. #Buharimustgo!”

Tags
Damola Areo1 hour ago
3

Related Articles

Buhari Departs Nigeria For Medical Checkup In London

4 hours ago

Easter: FG Declares Friday And Monday Public Holiday

4 hours ago
service chiefs

Buhari Orders Security Chiefs To Identify, Take Out Bandit And Sponsors

5 hours ago
Iran Vs USA: Apex Islamic Body In Nigeria Tells Muslims What To Do

Nigeria’s Unity Important To Traditional Rulers – Sultan Of Sokoto

10 hours ago
Back to top button