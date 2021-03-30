Sowore Tells Nigerians In UK To Occupy London Hospital Where Buhari Will Have Medical Checkup

A human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, has told Nigerians in the United Kingdom to occupy the London hospital where President Muhammadu Buhari will stay for medical checkup.

The Presidency announced yesterday that the President will be out of the country for two weeks for the checkup.

Reacting to the news, Sowore said Buhari should have his checkup in the world class hospital he built since coming to power.

He tweeted, “Nigerians in UK must #occupy the hospital where sickly @mbuhari

is wasting Nigeria’s resources and the Nigeria embassy as well as Abuja House in London, let Buhari return home and do a medical check in the “world class” hospital he built since coming to power. #Buharimustgo!”