Sowore Reacts As Police Beat #EndSARS Protesters In Abuja

Sahara Reporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore has reacted to a video which shows men of the Nigeria Police Force beating some EndSARS protesters in Abuja.

The video was shared by @nten_ekpang who said that the incident occurred at Nyanya.

He tweeted: “Police have not just dispersed us, but they are beating us at Nyanya right now. We tried to report to this police man here, but they beat us in his presence. I was whipped for bringing out my phone. This can’t be in vain.”

Reacting to the video, Sowore said that, “These are the same @policeNG personnel they told you last week have sobered up, the “Kill ‘n Go” have now been deployed to further abuse and denigrate young Nigerians.”

Concise News recalls that the Federal Capital Territory Administration last week banned all forms of protests in Abuja.

The FCTA said that the EndSARS protests have been in total disregard for the guidelines on COVID-19.