Southwest Reps Condemn Attack On Infrastructure In Region

The South West House of Representatives Caucus in the National Assembly has spoken against the attacks carried out by hoodlums on infrastructure in their region.

The leader, Hon. James Faleke, who addressed journalists in Abuja condemned the attack on the palace of Oba of Lagos and that of Ogbomosho.

He, however, agreed that people have the right to protest as long as it is peaceful.

Faleke also sympathized with the victims and those who lost loved ones during the period of violence witnessed in the region.

“We appeal to all Nigerians not to turn the South West into a battle ground, we admonish our youth to eschew violence and further civil unrest.

“We appeal to the Federal Government to fast-track the implementation of all outlined programmes for youth employment, empowerments and those for the most vulnerable citizens of the country,” he said.

He urged the youth to have a rethink and sheath their sword, stressing that the government should move fast in ensuring that all economic programmes were done to cushion the sufferings of the people.