South’ll Resist Attempts To Deride Open Grazing Ban —Clark

Elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark has warned that the Southern region of Nigeria will resist the stance by Fulani Jihadists and Miyetti Allah against the ban on open grazing the region placed.

Concise News recalls that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and other governors of Southern Nigeria reached a resolution in Asaba, the Delta State capital which banned open grazing in their region.

Fulani Jihadist in reaction issued a 72-hours ultimatum for Okowa to rescind his decision against open grazing or face attacks in his state.

In reaction, Clark stated that the region will respond in a manner that will be unbearable to those concerned.

He said, “We have watched with restrained patience, the reckless and irresponsible utterances of the so-called Fulani Jihadists and the Miyetti Allah, who believe that they own Nigeria from the North to the sea.

“Therefore, they have the impunity to warn the state governments, particularly the Delta State government and the governor to withdraw, within 72 hours, his decision against open grazing, recently taken by the 17 Governors of the South, in a meeting held in Asaba.

“We have decided to issue this advice and warning to the Federal Government and the Fulani Jihadists that the people of the Niger Delta will resist in such a way that will make it impossible for the federal security forces to cope with, should this action escalate.

“We are reacting because this is not the first time Fulanis and their collaborators have insulted our people.

“The Federal Government has continuously condoned them and behaving as if the Federal Government is the one giving support to these Fulani Jihadists and the Miyetti Allah because what is happening today in Nigeria, which has resulted in unprecedented insecurity and bad governance in Nigeria, will be worse if they are not called to order by the Federal Government within the shortest time possible.

“For some Fulani Jihadists to issue such insulting and provocative 72 hours’ notice to the Governor of Delta State, without the Federal Government and the elders of northern extraction, ever calling them to order, is most disappointing, considering that the same Northern elders were quick to accuse Igbo leaders of not publicly condemning IPOB.

“Such impudence of the Fulani Jihadists will no longer be tolerated. They even claimed responsibility for the burning/bombing of the secretariat in Asaba, which also houses the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, office.

“The decision on open grazing and other decisions taken on national interest by the 17 Southern governors received the full support of the people of Southern Nigeria, particularly the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo of the South-East, PANDEF of the South-South and the Afenifere of the South -West.

“We will no longer tolerate hate and divisive statements targeted at deriding and insulting others from those, who believe Nigeria is exclusively theirs and other Nigerians are their subjects, and not their fellow citizens.

“I repeat, on behalf of Southerners, that open grazing has been finally buried in Southern Nigeria. For Mr President to insist that open grazing should continue whereby he asked the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to dig out the gazette that approved open grazing in the First Republic is unbelievable, unpatriotic and unacceptable to our people.

“Mr President should regard himself as President of one Nigeria and not as President of the Fulanis or the Northerners. We shall resist, at all costs, any attempt to subjugate us as citizens of one Nigeria.”