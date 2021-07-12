Southgate Takes Blame For England’s Euro 2020 Final Loss To Italy

England coach, Gareth Southgate has taken the blame following his country’s penalty shoot-out loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final.

Luke Shaw had gotten the opener for England in the 2nd minute of the game but had it equalized by Leonardo Bonucci in the 67th minute to send the game into extra time and penalties.

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka had their penalties saved by Donaruma to deny the Three Lions the trophy.

“That’s my decision to give him that penalty, that’s totally my responsibility.

“It’s not him or Marcus or Jadon, we work together, we work through them in training, that’s the order we came to.

“That’s my decision as a coach,” Southgate said.