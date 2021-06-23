Sports

Southgate Names Two Players To Miss England’s Round Of 16 Game

Anthony Adeniyi12 mins ago
England
Gareth Southgate

England manager, Gareth Southgate has said it is unlikely that Mason Mount and Ben Chilwel will start the round of 16 game.

This is a result of both players coming in contact with Scotland’s midfielder, Billy Gilmour, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Both players are currently on quarantine.

“We think the quarantine ends at midnight of match day.

“What we don’t know is how much training they can do and what might be possible. They can obviously train individually and we think there might be a period where they can train in groups distanced, but I’m not sure they can join in the whole group.

“So the reality is it’s really complicated for them to start in the game next week,” England manager Southgate said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

