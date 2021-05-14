Southern, Northern Govs Should Meet On Grey Areas —Mimiko

A former governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko, has advised Southern governors to meet with their northern counterparts over the resolutions they made at a meeting in Asaba, Delta State.

The governors had come up with a ban on open grazing in their region and also called for restructuring of the country.

Mimiko, in a statement yesterday said they should meet with their northern counterparts so as “to iron out what may just be minor areas of difference in substance and timelines.”

The statement reads: “The resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum, at the end of its meeting in Asaba, Delta State, on May 11 2021, is commendable.

“It is also salutary that members of the Southern caucus of the National Assembly have weighed in.

“It is all a reflection of the realization of the fact that the nation may be perching at the precipice, and of the urgent need to pull her back.

“The next step is for the Southern Governors to meet with their Northern counterparts to iron out what may just be minor areas of difference in substance and timelines.

“There cannot be any reasonable arguments against decentralization of policing to ensure emergence of compact and efficient sub-national forces under State (sub-national government control).

“There surely cannot be any disagreement amongst the Governors on the issue of devolution of resources from the centre.”