Southern Governors Wasting Time Expecting Action From Buhari – Falana

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN), has urged southern governors to enact laws to give legal backing to the ban on open grazing which they issued a few days ago.

The governors issued the ban in their region after a meeting held in Asaba, the Delta State capital.

They also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation and act over the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

Reacting, Falana who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said the governors will be wasting their time if they are expecting anything from Buhari.

“I have read the resolutions. For me, the governors have done very well. They need to mobilise their northern colleagues. They need to walk their talk, because if you expect the presidency will act on this resolution, the governors may be wasting their precious time.

“Each of the governors will have to make enabling laws to translate the decision in the communiqué to legal instruments,” Falana said.