Southern Governors Ban Open Grazing In Region, Tell Buhari To Address Nigerians

The 17 governors of the southern part of Nigeria have together ban open grazing as a measure towards safety of lives and properties.

This was stated in a 12 points communique, read by its Chairman and governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

The decision was made at the end of a four hours meeting held in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Tuesday.

The governors also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation over the rising insecurity in the country.

Akeredolu said, “Southern Governors expressed very grave concern on the security challenge currently plaguing the nation and strongly urged that Mr. President should address Nigerians on the challenges of insecurity and restore the confidence of our people.

“We observed that the incursion of armed herders, criminals and bandits into the Southern part of the country has presented a severe security challenge such that citizens are not able to live their normal lives including pursuing various productive activities leading to a threat to food supply and general security.

“Consequently, the meeting resolved that open grazing of cattle be banned across Southern Nigeria;

“Agreed that the progress of the nation requires that urgent and bold steps be taken to restructure the Nigerian Federation leading to the evolution of state police, review of revenue allocation formula in favour of the sub-national governments and creation of other institutions which legitimately advance our commitment to and practice of true federalism.

“In view of widespread agitations among our various peoples for greater inclusiveness in existing governance arrangements, the Federal Government should convoke a national dialogue as a matter of urgency”