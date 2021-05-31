South-West Is Safest Part Of Nigeria – Garba Shehu

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has said the South-West is the safest part of Nigeria at the moment.

He also said Nigeria is a lot safer than what President Muhammadu Buhari met in 2015 when he came into power.

Garba Shehu said this when he appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Responding to a question, the presidential aide said, “As far as Boko Haram terrorism is concerned, Nigeria is a safer place today than it was when we took over power.

“New challenges have come up, farmers-herders clashes, killings in the central sections of the country, much of these have been subdued. The problem of sabotage of oil installations in the South-South has been managed up to this point.

“Challenges of banditry, kidnappings have arisen in so many parts of the country including the South-West. Today, South-West is perhaps the safest part of this country.

“The challenges are epicentred around parts of Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina and Kaduna States. Much of it (insecurity) has been rid of in Kaduna. Katsina is a lot safer today than it was two years. Zamfara is dealing with problems –kinetic and non-kinetic.

“The point is that the problems as they arise are being confronted head-on by the competent administration of a military that is loyal, a police (force) that is loyal, intelligence agencies that are efficient.”